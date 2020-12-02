1/1
Matthew Selken
1969 - 2020
VINTON-Matthew (Matt) John Selken, 51, died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at his home in rural Vinton following an extended illness.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Bear Creek Cemetery, Vinton with Pastor Matt Hantz officiating.
Matt was born January 14, 1969, in Vinton, Iowa, the son of Sharon Williams and Ronald Selken. Matt was a 1987 graduate of Washington High School, Vinton. He then attended Kirkwood Community College for carpentry.
Matt enjoyed cheering on the Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes, woodworking, 80's music, supporting Teen Challenge and spending time with his family and friends.
Matt is survived by his parents: Sharon Williams, Ronald Selken and Laura Selken; two sons: Austin Visek and John R. Bailey Selken (Kelly Bennyhoff); daughter, Abbie (Rick Hanover) Porter; five brothers: Allan (Deanna) Williams, Steven (Mary) Williams, Dean (Lori) Williams, Paul (Holly) Selken, Luke (Kelly) Williams; sister, Kelly (Bryon) Geater; and special friend, Ruthie Van Note.
Matt was preceded in death by his dad, Larry Williams; grandparents, Elmer and Pauline Thompson, Ray and Dorothy Selken and Emory and Mabel Williams.
Memorials may be directed to Teen Challenge of the Midlands.
VanSteenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Matt and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfhcom.

Published in Cedar Valley Times on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bear Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
