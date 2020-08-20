1/1
Maude Marie (Anderson) Hilleshiem
1930 - 2020
Vinton-Maude Marie Hilleshiem, 89, passed away peacefully at her home of natural causes Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Private graveside services at Evergreen Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Maude was born December 27, 1930 in Vinton, the daughter of Oscar and Hester Stone Anderson. She grew up and attended school in Vinton, graduating with the class of 1950. On March 3, 1952 she married Lester Hilleshiem in Vinton. Maude was a homemaker and stay at home mother for her children. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, enjoyed bible study, gardening and canning and playing cards. Maude had a giving heart and volunteered often at church and the Virginia Gay Annex. She took great pride in the numerous ribbons she won for her gardening and canning achievements at the Benton County Fair.
She is survived by her sons, Rodney (Carolyn) Hilleshiem of Marion, Charles Hilleshiem of Vinton; daughters, Judie (Dr. A. Curtis) Hass of Marion, Mary Ann (Ron) Benson of Vinton, Denise Hilleshiem of Vinton and Linda Hilleshiem of Waterloo; brother, Otis Anderson of Ankeny; sister, Marcia Sackett of Walker; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester, in 1983; one son and one daughter at birth.
Memorials may be directed to 5602 23rd Ave, Vinton IA 52349.
The family would like to express gratitude to the Cedar Valley Hospice for their kind and compassionate care for our mother.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Maude and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.

Published in Cedar Valley Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
