VINTON: Michael "Mike" Paul Betterton age 17, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at his home in Vinton.
Memorial services will be at 3:30 PM, Sunday, Oct.6, 2019 at the Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School, with Rev. Matt Hantz officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 until 3:15 PM Sunday also at the middle school. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left for the Vinton-Shellsburg wrestling and soccer programs.
Mike was born on May 8, 2002 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Matt and Jodie (Scott) Betterton. The memories we have with Mike have been filled with laughter, energy and love. He could make friends with anyone and was a stranger to no one. His smile was sincere, just like his actions towards others. Mike had a pure heart and was always the first in line to help someone in need.
Mike immensely enjoyed spending time helping his grandparents, always would lend a helping hand, mowing lawns or helping with a project. Mike had a very special bond with his grandparents, he loved keeping Papa John hydrated. Mike had a unique talent of making you upset while at the same time filling your heart with love and laughter.
Mike adored his big brothers and looked up to them. He was always confident he was mom's favorite. The stories and secrets the brothers have will be forever cherished, a bond only the Betterton boys will share. He had a lighthearted sense of humor with a big grin. He will be remembered with a fishing pole in hand, with the standing joke, that his dad Matt was his biggest catch.
Mike will be missed not only by his family but also a long line of wrestling and soccer teammates and friends.
We are overwhelmed and humbled by the amount of support and love shown to our family with our sudden loss of Mike. We are thankful for our community, friends and family.
He is survived by his parents Jodie and Matt Betterton and his brothers John and Scott; maternal grandparents Derrell and Mickey Scott of Independence / Vinton; paternal grandparents, Pat and John Betterton of Vinton; aunts and uncles, Chuck (Kim) Betterton of Vinton and children, Morgan and Charlie, Becky (Morgan) Kuper of Jesup and children, Taylor, Jake, Paige, Sam, Maddie and Jack, Paul (Lisa) Betterton and children, Keaton, Kelsey, Kolton, Kaylee, Katie and Kaden, Travis (Jessica) Scott of Alburnett / Vinton and children Madeline, Abigail and Isabelle.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Oct. 4, 2019