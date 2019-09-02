|
NEWHALL: Nickolas "Nick" Haerther, age 32, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be from 4 until 8 PM, Friday, Sept.r 6, 2019, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th St.) in Vinton. Memorials may be left for the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House or .
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Sept. 2, 2019