Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Homes
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2388
Resources
More Obituaries for Nickolas Haerther
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nickolas "Nick" Haerther

Send Flowers
Nickolas "Nick" Haerther Obituary
NEWHALL: Nickolas "Nick" Haerther, age 32, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha.

A Celebration of Life Visitation will be from 4 until 8 PM, Friday, Sept.r 6, 2019, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th St.) in Vinton. Memorials may be left for the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House or .

Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nickolas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.