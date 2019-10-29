Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
Otis Coy Jr.


1931 - 2019
Otis Coy Jr. Obituary
Otis Coy Jr., 88, of Shellsburg, passed away October 28, 2019. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1st, from 4-7 PM at Cedar Memorial Park State Room. Services will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, at 10 AM at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.

Otis was born on June 25, 1931 to Otis and Nellie (Engledow) Coy. He married Janet Marie Theel on July 3, 1959 in Cedar Rapids. Otis proudly served in the United States Navy and was an Eastern Iowa Honor Flight recipient. He worked with his friend, Burl Cherryholmes, at Autoparts in Cedar Rapids. Otis also worked at Lou's Automotive in Cedar Rapids and retired as the Service Manager of Sears Automotive.

Otis enjoyed cooking and sharing his creations with others. He also enjoyed spending time at car races on and off the track. Most of all, Otis enjoyed spending time with his family.

Otis was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Janet, two daughters, Susan Wescott and Sally Ives, four sisters, Louiva, Sadie, Alta and Blanche, and three brothers, Lloyd, William and George.

Left to cherish Otis' memory are six grandchildren, Mike Shimek, CA, Shelly Shimek, MN, Kim (Zeke) Richter, Kip (Jennifer) Wescott, Ken (Denise) Wescott, Kris (Cindy) Wescott, several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Genevieve Thyer of Phoenix, AZ, and Edith (Harley) Williams of LaPorte City, IA, and one nephew, Bob (Dorothy) Gee of Marion.

Memorials will be directed to the family of Otis Coy Jr..

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Oct. 29, 2019
