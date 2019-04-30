SHELLSBURG – Owen Maynard, 85, of Shellsburg, died on Monday, April 29, 2019 at his rural Shellsburg home of Leukemia.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Urbana with Fr. Jim Brokman as celebrant. Interment with graveside military rites conducted by the Walter J. Meyocks Post #264 and United States Navy Funeral Honors will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery Spencer's Grove. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton.
Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Apr. 30, 2019