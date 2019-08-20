Home

Pamela Darlene (Primmer) Schminke

Pamela Darlene (Primmer) Schminke Obituary
VINTON: Pamela Darlene (Primmer) Schminke, age 74, of Waterloo, formerly of Vinton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her home in Waterloo.

Memorial services will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:15 PM on Saturday at the church.

Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Aug. 20, 2019
