VINTON: Pamela Darlene (Primmer) Schminke, age 74, of Waterloo, formerly of Vinton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at her home in Waterloo.
Memorial services will be held at 2:30 PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton with Rev. Brian Channel officiating. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:15 PM on Saturday at the church.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Aug. 20, 2019