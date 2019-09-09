|
|
LOMPOC, Calif.– Paul Young of Lompoc, Calif.; passed away in his sleep on Friday, June 21, 2019 at his home. He was 72 years old.
A memorial service will be held at the Garrison United Methodist Church in Garrison, at 2 p.m. weather permitting it will be outside of the church. Also a dedication in memory of his mother will follow the service.
Paul is the son of Victor and Marcella Hupfeld Young. He was born on June 26, 1946. He was married to Nancy on March 30, 1974 in Dayton, Ohio while he was stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. Paul had 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great- grandchildren.
Paul was a graduated from Garrison High School class of 1965. He served in the Air Force for 20 years. He worked with NASA's Space Shuttle program for 26 years at Lockheed-Martin as a Logistics Analyst.
Paul is survived by his immediate family as well as his brother, Steve (Kathy) of Garrison, his sisters, Claudia of Cedar Rapids, Lynnette and Lois of Atlanta, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his niece Rebecca Young, and his brother-in-law Charlie Noel.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Sept. 9, 2019