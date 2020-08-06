1/1
Perry Duane Rick
1960 - 2020
HIAWATHA: Perry Duane Rick, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 3, 2020 at his home in Hiawatha.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton with Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating. The family will greet friends following the memorial service, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM, also at the funeral home.

Perry was born on October 21, 1960, in Vinton, the son of Keith and Stella (Saddoris) Rick. He graduated from Urbana High School with the class of 1979. Perry worked at Rockwell-Collins for over 32 years and was currently a router.

Perry had a fascination with computers, and enjoyed using and repairing them. He participated in a number of on-line quantum physics groups and was a huge Star Trek fan all of his life. He also loved boating and spending time with family and friends on Lake Okoboji.

He is survived by his mother Stella Rick of Spirit Lake; two brothers, Wayne (Cindy Usher) Rick of Marion, Wesley (Carole) Rick of Vinton; nephew, Jeff (Jodi) VanNote of Cedar Rapids; and two nieces, Anna VanNote of North Liberty,and Kathryn Michael of Cedar Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his father Keith in 2019; and his sister Jolene Rick.

Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com

Published in Cedar Valley Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
