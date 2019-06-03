VINTON – Randahl W. "Randy" Trefz, 66, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Unity Point – St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a sudden illness.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton with Rev. Matt Hantz officiating. Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, also at the funeral home.
Randy was born May 14, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Dick A. and Patricia K. Penningroth Trefz. He graduated from North Linn High School in 1972.
On August 3, 1974, Randy was united in marriage with Doris L. Primmer at Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church in Vinton. The couple enjoyed spending summer vacations with their family at Lake of the Ozarks.
Randy was self-employed and owned Trefz Trucking. He was a long-haul driver for 48 years.
Randy proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of AmVets Riders Post 49 in Cedar Falls. He was the Road Captain of the Legion Riders and also a member of the Patriot Guard..
Randy loved waterskiing and was a former member of the Lake Delhi Ski Team. He also loved riding his Harley, boating, camping and snowmobiling. For many years, he participated in IMCA modified dirt track racing.
Randy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Doris Trefz, of Vinton; four daughters: Polly (Pete) Peterman of Cedar Rapids; Brandy Trefz of Long Island, NY; Carrie (Shane) Powers of Vinton; and Tina (Cody) Mullinex of Shellsburg; one brother, Gary (Annette) Trefz of Coggon; two sisters: Cherie (Kevin Kula) Dunn of Rogers, AR; and Gail (Brad) Winn of Walker; 7 grandchildren: Carl Zink, Alicia and Marissa Garcia, Weston and Eli Powers, and Isabel and Owen Mullinex; 3 step-grandchildren: Kiana (Jeremy) Poolaw, Marissa (Erik) Schuchmann and Chelsea Peterman; and 4 step-great-grandchildren: Eli and Nikki Poolaw, Michael Schuchmann and CJ Peterman.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials may be directed to the AmVets Riders Post 49, 1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Randy and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on June 3, 2019