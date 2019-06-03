Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randahl W. "Randy" Trefz. View Sign Service Information Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home 1212 1st Ave Vinton , IA 52349 (319)-472-2233 Send Flowers Obituary

VINTON – Randahl W. "Randy" Trefz, 66, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Unity Point – St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a sudden illness.



A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton with Rev. Matt Hantz officiating. Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, also at the funeral home.



Randy was born May 14, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Dick A. and Patricia K. Penningroth Trefz. He graduated from North Linn High School in 1972.



On August 3, 1974, Randy was united in marriage with Doris L. Primmer at Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church in Vinton. The couple enjoyed spending summer vacations with their family at Lake of the Ozarks.



Randy was self-employed and owned Trefz Trucking. He was a long-haul driver for 48 years.



Randy proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of AmVets Riders Post 49 in Cedar Falls. He was the Road Captain of the Legion Riders and also a member of the Patriot Guard..



Randy loved waterskiing and was a former member of the Lake Delhi Ski Team. He also loved riding his Harley, boating, camping and snowmobiling. For many years, he participated in IMCA modified dirt track racing.



Randy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Doris Trefz, of Vinton; four daughters: Polly (Pete) Peterman of Cedar Rapids; Brandy Trefz of Long Island, NY; Carrie (Shane) Powers of Vinton; and Tina (Cody) Mullinex of Shellsburg; one brother, Gary (Annette) Trefz of Coggon; two sisters: Cherie (Kevin Kula) Dunn of Rogers, AR; and Gail (Brad) Winn of Walker; 7 grandchildren: Carl Zink, Alicia and Marissa Garcia, Weston and Eli Powers, and Isabel and Owen Mullinex; 3 step-grandchildren: Kiana (Jeremy) Poolaw, Marissa (Erik) Schuchmann and Chelsea Peterman; and 4 step-great-grandchildren: Eli and Nikki Poolaw, Michael Schuchmann and CJ Peterman.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Memorials may be directed to the AmVets Riders Post 49, 1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.



Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Randy and his family. Condolences may be left at VINTON – Randahl W. "Randy" Trefz, 66, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Unity Point – St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a sudden illness.A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton with Rev. Matt Hantz officiating. Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 6, also at the funeral home.Randy was born May 14, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Dick A. and Patricia K. Penningroth Trefz. He graduated from North Linn High School in 1972.On August 3, 1974, Randy was united in marriage with Doris L. Primmer at Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church in Vinton. The couple enjoyed spending summer vacations with their family at Lake of the Ozarks.Randy was self-employed and owned Trefz Trucking. He was a long-haul driver for 48 years.Randy proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a member of AmVets Riders Post 49 in Cedar Falls. He was the Road Captain of the Legion Riders and also a member of the Patriot Guard..Randy loved waterskiing and was a former member of the Lake Delhi Ski Team. He also loved riding his Harley, boating, camping and snowmobiling. For many years, he participated in IMCA modified dirt track racing.Randy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Doris Trefz, of Vinton; four daughters: Polly (Pete) Peterman of Cedar Rapids; Brandy Trefz of Long Island, NY; Carrie (Shane) Powers of Vinton; and Tina (Cody) Mullinex of Shellsburg; one brother, Gary (Annette) Trefz of Coggon; two sisters: Cherie (Kevin Kula) Dunn of Rogers, AR; and Gail (Brad) Winn of Walker; 7 grandchildren: Carl Zink, Alicia and Marissa Garcia, Weston and Eli Powers, and Isabel and Owen Mullinex; 3 step-grandchildren: Kiana (Jeremy) Poolaw, Marissa (Erik) Schuchmann and Chelsea Peterman; and 4 step-great-grandchildren: Eli and Nikki Poolaw, Michael Schuchmann and CJ Peterman.He was preceded in death by his parents.Memorials may be directed to the AmVets Riders Post 49, 1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Randy and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com. Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Cedar Valley Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close