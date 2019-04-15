VINTON: Ray LeRoy Greaser, age 95, of Manchester, formerly of Vinton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Thursday at the Vinton Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Jessica Crane-Munoz officiating, and Rev. Dennis Quint as eulogist. Interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton. Friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton.
Phillips Funeral Homes
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2388
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Apr. 15, 2019