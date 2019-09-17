|
VINTON – Rex Thompson, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at his home in rural Vinton.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton, with Rev. Darren Huckens officiating. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton with graveside military rites by the Ray and Virginia Boyer American Legion Post #166 of Shellsburg and Iowa Military Honors. Visitation will be from 4 until 7, Friday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Sept. 17, 2019