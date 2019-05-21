VINTON: Rex Lee Shepherd, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019 at his Vinton home.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton, with Pastor Matt Magee officiating. Military rites will be held at Veterans Memorial Park in Vinton following the memorial service, conducted by the Geo. G. Luckey American Legion Post # 57 and Iowa Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home on Saturday.
