1/1
Richard Redmon "Tiny" Wright III
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Garrison-Richard Redmon "Tiny" Wright III, 65, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics following a short battle with cancer.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 pm, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home, Vinton. Private burial will follow at the Garrison Cemetery. Wearing a mask would be appreciated.
Richard was born December 29, 1954, in Garrison, Iowa, the son of Richard Wright, Jr. and Nadine Suck Wright. He graduated from Washington High School, Vinton, in 1973 and then received his Auto Technician degree from Hawkeye Tech/Hawkeye Community College in 1975.
On June 19, 1982, Richard was united in marriage to Barbara Ender at the Kenwood Park Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. They later divorced, but remained "great friends".
Richard was a member of the Vinton Presbyterian Church.
Richard spent most of his life farming the family farm, Wright Hog Farm LTD, with his dad. He also worked for Terry Lee Ford, B. J. Primmer Trucking and Wayne Siela, Vinton.
When he wasn't "tinkering" on anything that had an engine, Richard's greatest joy was spending time with his family.
Richard is survived by his son, Andrew C. (Trisha) Ender of Cedar Rapids; his daughter, Paisley A. (Wright) (Lance Trudell) Drury of Garrison; granddaughters: Ashlyn Ender of Cedar Rapids, Gracie and Emah Drury and Gabbie Huycke, all of Garrison; grandsons: Elijah and Ezrah Trudell of Garrison; brothers: James (Linda) Wright of Sumner and Daniel (Karen) Wright of Swisher; several nieces, nephews, aunt and cousins and special friend, Barbara Ender-Wright of Vinton.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and his beloved dogs, Sonny and Lady.
Per Richard's request, he continued to help others through organ donation.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be directed to the Ankylosing Spondylitis Association of America, 16430 Ventura Blvd., Suite 300, Encino, CA, 91436 or the Better Together Animal Rescue, Inc., 211 W. 4th Street, Vinton, IA, 52349.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Richard and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved