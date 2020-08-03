1/1
Richard "Dick" Wesseling
1939 - 2020
WATKINS: Richard "Dick" Wessling, age 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020 at his home in Watkins.

Private Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Patrick Church in Watkins with Rev. Craig Steimel as celebrant. Public graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Patrick and St. Paul Cemetery Watkins with graveside military rites. Memorials may be forwarded to Grant Wessling 3380 72nd Street Atkins, IA 52206.

Dick was born on June 17, 1939 in rural Marengo, the son of William C. and Ethel Irene (Walter) Wessling. He graduated from Norway High School with the class of 1957 and served his Country in the United States Army. Dick worked as a machinist at Universal Gym in Cedar Rapids for 19 years.

Dick was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and was a strong advocate of the Watkins Athletic Association. He loved sports, including golf, bowling, horseshoe pitching, and especially pool. Dick was one of the finest pool players in the area and earned many trophies and plaques through the years. He enjoyed fishing, especially cat fishing and loved to hunt small game, especially raccoons, and was nick-named "coon dog" in his younger years. Dick loved country music and sang and played guitar in several area bands, including the Country Notes band.

He is survived by his brother Grant (Lois) Wessling of Atkins and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews; as well as many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Joyce and Shirley, and his brother Jim

The family would like to thank Hospice of Mercy and all of Dick's friends and neighbors for helping to care for him during his illness. A very very special thanks to his niece Jamie Young for the countless hours she spent caring for Dick, enabling him to stay in his home.

Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com


Published in Cedar Valley Times on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
