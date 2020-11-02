Vinton--Richard "Dick" William Eldridge, 92, passed away at the Lutheran Home in Vinton, Iowa, on November 1, 2020 while holding the hand of his beloved wife, Edna Mae. Dick and Edna moved together to the Vinton Lutheran Home in March of 2017. Most recently they made their home in the facility's Memory Care Unit due to the progression of Dick's dementia. Dick died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Richard will be buried at Bear Creek Cemetery next to his son, Steven. The Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is assisting the family. The full obituary can be found on their website.
Richard was born on October 19, 1928 in Woodbury County, Iowa. He was the second of seven children born to William C. and Amber K. (Hummel) Eldridge. At age eight the family moved to Benton County where Richard attended country school through eighth grade and graduated from Vinton High School in 1946.
While in high school Richard met the love of his life, Edna Mae Covington. After graduation he attended Iowa State University, served proudly in the United States Naval Reserves, and farmed with his family. On March 20, 1949 Richard married Edna at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The two were truly soul mates and Dick was known for sharing their love story with all who would listen.
To this union three children were born: Steven Lee, Linda Kay, and Dennis Dean. In addition to farming, Dick worked as an accountant at Hamilton Company in Cedar Rapids and Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo. He was also owner/operator of Washburn Equipment in Washburn.
Throughout the years, Dick and Edna enjoyed traveling and they accomplished Dick's goal of visiting all 50 states. Dick was a longtime member of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and while his children were growing up he was active in Boy Scouts and 4-H. Dick and Edna returned to their hometown of Vinton upon his retirement in 1990.
Dick had a happy childhood, and a content and fulfilled life. His positive attitude and his deep faith in God saw him through and is a model for all to follow. Dick considered his wife and children his greatest blessing. He thoroughly enjoyed the one on one time he spent with his five granddaughters while they were growing up. He was always very proud of them.
Surviving Richard are his loving wife of 71 years, Edna Mae, daughter, Linda (Ken) Jans of Ely, Iowa, and son, Dennis (Lindley) Eldridge of Port Aransas, Texas.
Also surviving Dick are his five adoring granddaughters: Angela (Larry Pledge) Eldridge of Marion, Amy (Tammy Buseman) Cameron of Marion, Jill (Jim) Michel of North Liberty, Nicole Eldridge of Eldon, Missouri, and Kaleena Eldridge of Rocky Mount, Missouri and two step-granddaughters, Jennifer (Darryl) Robinson of Overland Park, Kansas and Melissa (Steven) Cotton of Bettendorf. In addition, Dick and Edna have 17 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his siblings: Robert (Lorraine) Eldridge of Maynard, Donald (Nancy) Eldridge of Raleigh, NC, Margaret (Wayne) Oler of Iowa Falls, Mary (John) Heitz of Marion, his brother-in-law, Maurice Gilroy of Seattle, WA and his sisters-in-law: Betty Eldridge of Dubuque, Shirley DeNeve of Van Horne, and Nelda Covington of Temple, TX., as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his eldest son, Steven, his parents, William and Amber, his brother, Joe Eldridge, and his sister, Dorothy Gilroy. Also preceding him in death are his in-laws, Carl and Nellie Covington and his brothers-in-law: Fred DeNeve and Glenn Covington.
The family would like to sincerely thank the administration and staff of the Vinton Lutheran Home for their compassionate care of Dick and his family during this time. A heartfelt thank you also goes to his longtime doctor, Dr. Brian Meeker of Vinton.
Memorials may be made in Richard's name to Vinton Lutheran Home, 1301 2nd Avenue, Vinton or to First Christian Church, 1209 W. 13th Street, Vinton. Condolences may be sent to Edna Eldridge at the Vinton Lutheran Home or they may be posted on the funeral home website at www.vsrfh.com.