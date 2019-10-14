|
|
Robert (Bob) Dale North Sr, 85 of Vinton IA, died Friday October 11th, 2019 at Virginia Gay hospital in Vinton of natural causes. Services will be held at Calvary Community Church 327 35th St NE Cedar Rapids, IA Saturday October 19th.A visitation will be held at 9:30 and a celebration of life will begin at 10:30.
Bob was born March 13, 1934 in Charles City IA, the son of George F North Jr and Edith (Lambkin) North. Bob graduated from C.C.H.S. In 1952. Bob played many sports in school including football, basketball and baseball. He was one of three brothers that all achieved Eagle Scout as young men. Bob was drafted into the Army in 1954 and served as an MP in Kaiserslauter Germany for two years.
Charles City is where he met the "Love of his life" Judith Rae Allison and they were married in Charles City February 22, 1958. He received his B.A. from Upper Iowa University and his Masters from the University of Iowa. Bob taught 8th grade math and geography at Franklin Junior High School in Cedar Rapids for 36 years, also coaching football, wrestling, girls basketball and volleyball for many of those years.
Bob is survived by his two children daughter Leslie (David) Kebschull and his son Robert North Jr (Cindi) Farquhar North. Brothers George (Lois) North, Keith (Linda) North and Sister Lou Cline. Grandchildren Lauren Kebschull (Luke Borkenhagen), Whittney Kebschull, Micah Kebschull, Joel (Sarah) North, Benjamin (Jenna Golden), Allison North and Emily (Alex) Steffen. Bob is proceeded in life by his parents and his wife Judy.
All those who Bob either had in class or coached are officially invited to celebrate his life with the family. "What a hoot that would be"-Bob.
Why so downcast oh my soul, put your trust in God, and bless the Lord oh my soul.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family in memory of Bob.
Online condolences may be left for the family at cedarmemorial.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Oct. 14, 2019