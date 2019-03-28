Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" DeWitt. View Sign

Robert "Bob" J. DeWitt, 80, of La Porte City, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1-4 pm, with military rites at 2 pm, at the La Porte City Veterans Memorial Hall, 302 Cedar Street.



Robert was born on February 15, 1939 to Bennie, Jr. and Flora (Hoodjer) DeWitt in Shell Rock, Iowa. Bob was united in marriage to Janice Bowers on December 5, 1965 in La Porte City. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church and the American Legion. Bob worked in road contraction for several years and was the Public Works Director for the City of La Porte City for almost 25 years. His passion for horses drove him to raise several and show them at area horse shows over the years. Bob enjoyed visits from his family, especially his three granddaughters.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice; daughter, Bobbie (Glenn) Hendryx of Mt. Auburn; granddaughters, Morgan Hendryx of Cedar Falls; Madison DeWitt of La Porte City; and Lauren Hendryx of Mt. Auburn; twin brother, Richard (Mary) DeWitt of Clarksville; a brother, Benjamin (Cathi) DeWitt of Shell Rock; sisters, Mary Guinta of Gainesville, FL and Molly Howell of Hatchbend, FL.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven "Bud" Dewitt; and a brother, Phillip DeWitt.



Memorial donations may be directed to the family.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at Robert "Bob" J. DeWitt, 80, of La Porte City, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1-4 pm, with military rites at 2 pm, at the La Porte City Veterans Memorial Hall, 302 Cedar Street.Robert was born on February 15, 1939 to Bennie, Jr. and Flora (Hoodjer) DeWitt in Shell Rock, Iowa. Bob was united in marriage to Janice Bowers on December 5, 1965 in La Porte City. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church and the American Legion. Bob worked in road contraction for several years and was the Public Works Director for the City of La Porte City for almost 25 years. His passion for horses drove him to raise several and show them at area horse shows over the years. Bob enjoyed visits from his family, especially his three granddaughters.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice; daughter, Bobbie (Glenn) Hendryx of Mt. Auburn; granddaughters, Morgan Hendryx of Cedar Falls; Madison DeWitt of La Porte City; and Lauren Hendryx of Mt. Auburn; twin brother, Richard (Mary) DeWitt of Clarksville; a brother, Benjamin (Cathi) DeWitt of Shell Rock; sisters, Mary Guinta of Gainesville, FL and Molly Howell of Hatchbend, FL.Bob was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven "Bud" Dewitt; and a brother, Phillip DeWitt.Memorial donations may be directed to the family.Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under Obituaries. Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Cedar Valley Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close