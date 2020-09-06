Robert William Adams, 94, of Marion, died Wednesday September 2, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital. Services: Private at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories by the Rev. Sue Ney. As mandated by proclamation, Social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people allowed at a time. The use of facemasks or shields must be worn. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.
Survivors include his siblings, Marjorie Oleson of Des Moines, Iowa, Russell Adams of Vinton, Iowa and a sister-in-law, LaVonne Adams of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Kathryn Adams, and brother, Thomas Adams.
Robert was born on January 7, 1926 in Maryville, Missouri, the son of William and Weda (Eberhart) Adams. He married Kathryn Lynch on December 26, 1953 in Vinton, Iowa. Robert graduated from Norway High School. He was a retired Letter Carrier from the United States Postal Service. He served in the United States Air Force during World War II. Robert and Kathryn enjoyed traveling and dancing. He also enjoyed mall walking and eating out. Robert was a very generous man giving to the Food Banks, Salvation Army and the Veterans. He was a 50 year member of the Marion American Legion and was active in the Eagles Club. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Please leave a message for the family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com
Memorials may be directed to the family.