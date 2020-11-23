1/1
Ruth Ann Richardson
1923 - 2020
Vinton-Ruth Ann Richardson, 96, died peacefully at the Vinton Lutheran Home Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Ruth was born on December 30, 1923 in Vinton, Iowa, the eldest child of Ashley and Elsie Richardson. She grew up in Vinton and graduated from Vinton High School. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in 1946 with a bachelors' degree in English. She later earned a Masters' Degree from the University of Wisconsin.

Ruth worked as an elementary school teacher in Benton County, Iowa, Florida, Texas, and Mexico City. In the 1960s she began working as a librarian at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. She steadily worked her way up to reference librarian and assistant library director. Her passion for genealogy led to her traveling extensively in Europe and the northeastern U.S. and tracing the Richardson family tree back to 16th century England. She was a long-time member of the Presbyterian Church in Vinton.
She is survived by a niece and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings.
Memorials will be directed to the Vinton Lutheran Home in appreciation of their brave and diligent care, especially during the Covid 19 pandemic.
Van Steenhuysse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Ruth and her family. There will be a private burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton.
Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.

Published in Cedar Valley Times on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
