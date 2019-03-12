KEYSTONE: Ruth Lois (Peterson) Junge, age 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Keystone Nursing Care Center.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 am, Friday, March 15, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone with Pastor B. Andrew Wright officiating. Interment will be held at the Keystone Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 pm Thursday at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. A memorial fund has been established.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Mar. 12, 2019