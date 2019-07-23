SHELLSBURG: Sandra Sue Brehm, age 75, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Lukes Hospital in Cedar Rapids.



Memorial services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Shellsburg, with Rev. Mark Leckband officiating. Interment will be held at Spencer's Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM, Friday at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th St.) in Vinton.



Sandra was born on June 24, 1944 in Cedar Rapids to Paul and Harriet (Jackson) Spencer. She married Ronald Grimm, and the couple later divorced. On January 27, 1987, she was united in marriage to Ronald Lee Brehm at Zion Lutheran Church in Shellsburg. Sandra had worked at REM of Iowa as a social worker. She was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church. Sandra was the glue that held her family together. She had a very generous heart She loved being with her grandchildren, reading, walking, needlework, and spending time with her family and friends.



She is survived by her children, Ron (Rhonda) Grimm of Mechanicsville, Melissa (Andrew) Zinser of Cedar Rapids, Melinda Grimm of Vinton, and Richard (Nichole) Brehm of Missouri; eight grandchildren, Levi (Ashley), Tim (Stephanie), Micah, Sulea, Johnathan (Carla), Sara, Phoenix, and Wyatt; eleven great-grandchildren, and her sister Sheryl Spencer of Arab, AL



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ron Brehm; brothers, Alan Taylor, Frank Spencer, and Richard Spencer; and her sister Pauline Mease.



Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on July 23, 2019