VINTON - Sharen L. Stueck, 75, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 of cancer at the Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha.
Memorial services will be held at the Vinton Presbyterian Church in April.
Sharen Lee Wolf was born December 11, 1943 in Long Beach, CA, to Vertus and Annabelle Nessler Wolf. She grew up and attended school in Garrison, graduating in 1962. On July 21, 1963 she was united in marriage to Gene Stueck in Garrison. The couple farmed near Vinton. Sharen was an Avon representative and she worked at several Vinton businesses, including Mercantile Bank, Theisen's and Alco. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church and the Vinton Garden Club. She enjoyed her dogs, Molly and Misty but her greatest joy came from time spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Rod (Angie) Stueck, Vinton; three grandchildren, Teal Stueck, Dubuque, Brody (Erin) Stueck, Vinton and Mitchell (Shawna) Merchant, Tucson, AZ; six great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Phelps, Vinton and Idamae (Wes) Stanek, Independence.
Sharen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gene, on September 30, 2011 and brother, Dewey Wolf.
Memorials will be directed to the Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Feb. 22, 2019