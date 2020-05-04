Sharon Kay (Harrelson) Valentine
GARRISON: Sharon Kay (Harrelson) Valentine, age 54, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home in Garrison.

A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a date and place to be determined. Memorials may be forwarded to the family.

Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com


Published in Cedar Valley Times on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
