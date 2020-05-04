GARRISON: Sharon Kay (Harrelson) Valentine, age 54, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at her home in Garrison.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held at a date and place to be determined. Memorials may be forwarded to the family.
Published in Cedar Valley Times on May 4, 2020.