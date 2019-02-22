DYSART – Sherill May (DeReus) Hupfeld, aged 81, died on February 18, 2019 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home. Sherill was born on October 30, 1937 in Sigourney, Iowa, the daughter of Richard and Blanche (McCutchen) DeReus. Sherill was a 1957 graduate from William Penn College, Oskaloosa, Iowa. She taught from 1957-1959 at Dysart Elementary School. On June 14, 1959, Sherill married Carroll Henry Hupfeld at the Methodist Church in Oskaloosa, Iowa. They made their home on the farm east of Dysart where they raised their 3 children. She was a wonderful cook and never let anyone leave her table hungry.
Sherill is survived by her children, Russell & Denise Hupfeld of Vinton, Iowa, Diane and Troy Boedeker of Paola, Kansas and Mark and Stacy Hupfeld of Dysart, Iowa, 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and her brother, Terry DeReus of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Private family services will be held with burial at the Dysart Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the and can be sent in care of the funeral home: Overton Funeral Home-Dysart, 707 Clark St., Dysart, IA 52224. 319-476-7355.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Feb. 22, 2019