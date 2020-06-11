VINTON: Shirley Jean (Krug) Schlitter, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her home in Vinton.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. Interment will be held at the Garrison Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:30 AM until service time on Monday at the funeral home.
Shirley was born on September 22, 1936, the daughter of John J. and Wilma (Urmy) Krug. She graduated from Garrison High School in 1954. On August 1, 1954, she was united in marriage to Willard Schlitter at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone. The couple lived in Oklahoma during Willard's military service and lived south of Keystone prior to purchasing their farm near Mt. Auburn. Willard and Shirley farmed together until Willard's death in 1992. Shirley continued farm with her son Scott, and was an excellent farm manager. She was an accomplished cook and enjoyed gardening. She loved to attend her grandchildren's school events.
She is survived by her sons, Rick Schlitter of Vinton, Kevin Schlitter of Fort Wayne, IN, Scott (Marcie McNeal) Schlitter of Vinton, and Craig Schlitter of Vinton; five grandchildren, Jeff Schlitter, Ryan Schlitter, J.D. Schlitter, Mitchell Schlitter, and Megan Schlitter; one great-grandchild; and her sister Lois Irwin of Cedar Rapids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Willard in 1992; two brothers, Melvin and Jimmie Krug; and her sister Marjorie Krug.
Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Jun. 11, 2020.