CEDAR RAPIDS: Stanley Uthoff, age 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at West Ridge Residential Care Center in Cedar Rapids.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E 6th Street) in Vinton with Rev. Darren Johnson officiating. Interment will be held at the Garrison Cemetery with graveside military rites. Friends may call from 1:00 until 1:45 PM, Thursday at the funeral home. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced at the visitation and service.
Stanley was born January 9, 1938 in rural Linn County to Arthur and Bessie (Vogt) Uthoff. He was raised on the Uthoff family farm near Mt. Auburn. He graduated from Washington High School in Vinton in 1957. Stanley was drafted to the United States Army and served his Country for two years. He was united in marriage to Avis Noe on May 23, 1959, in Mt. Auburn. The couple lived in Cedar Rapids, where Stanley worked for Quaker Oats as a weigh master for 42 years, retiring in 2000.
Stanley was a very active member of Central Church of Christ in Cedar Rapids and loved to serve the congregation in any way possible. Church and especially his family were his greatest joy.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Avis of Cedar Rapids; 3 children, Nancy (Joe) Beadle of Anamosa, Kevin (Karen) Uthoff of Vinton, Bryan Uthoff of Cedar Rapids; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 5 brothers; and 2 sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother; and 1 sister.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at West Ridge Residential Care Center for their loving care.
