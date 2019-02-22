VINTON: Stephanie Adam, 23 died Thursday, February 21, 2019 following a sudden illness while at work. Visitation will be from 2 – 6 PM, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Phillips Funeral Home Chapel, 212 East Sixth Street in Vinton. Interment will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Phillips Funeral Home – Vinton is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Feb. 22, 2019