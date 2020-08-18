Steven "Steve" Albert, 62, of Urbana, Iowa, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home following a brief illness with cancer. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point, Iowa, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Urbana, officiated by Father Jim Brokman. Burial will take place at Urbana Memorial Cemetery in Urbana. Please be respectful of social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask.
Steve was born July 1, 1958, the son of Clarence and Darlene (Fish) Albert. On October 1, 1994, he was united in marriage to Joyce M. Sperfslage. Following his dream, Steve opened the first Albert Auto in 1999. He later opened three additional shops. Steve was happiest when driving his Corvette and camping on the weekends. Those who knew Steve loved him for his big heart, kindness, honesty, humor and practical jokes. He touched many hearts and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Steve is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Joyce; children, Jeremy, Jennifer, Chad, Travis, Amy, and Derek; six grandchildren; brother, Jerry; and his beloved fur babies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clare and Darlene Albert; and sister, Jayleen.
A memorial fund in Steve's memory has been established.
