Susan Jean (Slager) Meek
1951 - 2020
VINTON: Susan Jean (Slager) Meek, age 68, passed away peacefully on Friday May 15, 2020 at the Vinton Lutheran Home.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. (Following social distancing guidelines) Interment will be held at Bear Creek Cemetery rural Vinton.

Susan was born on October 28, 1951, in Waterloo, the daughter of Charles and Anna Mae (Van Fossen) Slager. On September 14, 1968, she married Leroy Meek at the Little Brown Church in Nashua and the couple later divorced.

Susan had a deep love and pride for her hometown of Brandon. She loved animals, especially Dobermans and Minx cats. She enjoyed crafting and ceramic painting. Purple was her favorite color.

She is survived by her son Roger (Jean) Meek of Cedar Rapids; daughter Dawn (Boyd) Miller of Independence, MO; three grandchildren, Mackenzie Meek of Cedar Falls, Noah Meek USN of Little Creek VA, and Lynde Mae Miller of Independence, MO; two brothers, John Slager of Brandon, and Scott Slager of Vinton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother Mike Slager.

Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com

Published in Cedar Valley Times on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
