Home

POWERED BY

Services
Phillips Funeral Homes
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Dunham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry L. Dunham

Send Flowers
Terry L. Dunham Obituary
URBANA:  Terry L. Dunham, age 76, passed away  on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home in Urbana.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton with Rev. Brian Channel officiating.  Interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, near Masonville.  Friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.  In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -