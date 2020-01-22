|
VINTON - Terry Lee Geiger, 69, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at McAllen Center in McAllen, Texas following a long illness.
Per Terry's wishes, he was cremated and inurnment will be held in the spring at Bear Creek Cemetery in Brandon following a Celebration of Life.
Terry was born January 9, 1951 in Cedar Rapids, IA to Clifford and Gretchen (Tharp) Geiger.
On April 25, 1970, Terry was united in marriage with Shirley Letchenberg in Vinton, Iowa. Following their marriage the couple resided in Sacramento, CA and Pasco, Washington before returning to Vinton.
Terry had a strong love for the outdoors and shared his passion of fishing, boating and gardening with his family and friends.
Terry is survived by one son, Jeremy Geiger of Vinton; two daughters: Keri Geiger of Marengo and Jesse Geiger of Dallas TX; four grandchildren: Lacey, Meranda, Sidney and Addison; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his wife Shirley Geiger, two brothers, Lyle and Larry Geiger, and one sister, Lyla May Geiger.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Jan. 22, 2020