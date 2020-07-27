1/
Terry Lee Lint
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GARRISON: Terry Lee Lint, age 66, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home in Garrison with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until service time. Interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Shellsburg. Memorials may be directed to the family and mailed to 406 W. Maple Street Garrison, IA 52229. Due to COVID 19 concerns, masks should be worn at the visitation and funeral service.

Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 AM
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Homes - 6th St., Vinton
212 E 6th Street
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved