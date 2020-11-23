1/1
Thelma Esther (Bushnell) Belknap
1937 - 2020
Vinton-Thelma Esther Belknap, 83, passed away peacefully Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Ft. Dodge Villa Care Center following an extended illness.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Masks are required and social distancing must be observed. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton with Pastor Matt Hantz officiating.
Thelma was born April 12, 1937 in Mt. Auburn, Iowa, the daughter of Harold and Sarah Willson Bushnell. She grew up in Mt. Auburn and graduated from La Porte City High School. Thelma married Wally Oliver and the couple later divorced. On June 15, 1985 she married Duane Belknap in Vinton. Thelma worked for Terra Chemical in Vinton for 27 years and Wells Fargo Bank when the couple moved to Minnesota.
Thelma was an active person. She enjoyed traveling, polka dancing, gardening, baking, music and time spent with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her four children, Laura Oliver, Crystal (Larry) Zdenek, Martin Oliver, Jayne (Eric) Rector; her two step-sons, Randy (Joan) Belknap and Jim (Deb) Belknap; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and sister, Judy Mehlert.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane, in 2017; granddaughter, Jaymee Jo Oliver, sisters, Helen Wilson, Arlene Pippert and Marlys Clair and brother, Jay Bushnell.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Thelma and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.

Published in Cedar Valley Times on Nov. 23, 2020.
