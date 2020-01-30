|
|
VINTON: Thelma Faye (Finders) Bryant, age 101, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Virginia Gay Nursing and Rehab.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 3, 2020 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Vinton, with Rev. Brian Channell officiating. Interment will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Marshalltown. The family will greet friends at a luncheon, immediately following the funeral service at the church.
Born July 9, 1918, Thelma Faye was the third child of Bessie Josephine Idso Finders and Boston Elias Finders. She was born at their home in Ferguson, Marshall County, Iowa.
A graduate of Ferguson High School in 1935, Thelma attended Marshalltown Business College in 1936-1937, then became a secretary to attorneys Ray Haupert and James Robertson in
Marshalltown. She was also a secretary for Toulman & Touman (patent attorneys) in Dayton, Ohio, and filled other secretarial positions over the years. She finished her secretarial career at IBSS (Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School) in Vinton, Iowa, working there from 1973 to 1989.
Thelma married Herbert L. Bryant December 19, 1939. They had three children: Steven, Carolynne and Patricia (Trish).
As a minister's wife, Thelma assisted with many church projects and functions, including secretarial work for her husband and the various churches they served in Shelby, NE; Dayton, Ohio; Lake Magdalene, FL; Ames, IA; El Paso, TX; Tacoma, WA; Pirmasens, Germany; Plainfield, IA; Maynard/Arlington, IA; Schaller, IA; Grundy Center, IA; and Vinton, IA.
Although Thelma and Herbert traveled far from Iowa while he was a chaplain in the Army, they returned to Iowa, the state they loved. Thelma was passionate about her love of her state and country. An avid game player, she beat most challengers at Scrabble.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children: Steve (Kathleen) Bryant of Lincoln, NE; Carolynne (Kenneth) Palmer of San Luis Obispo, CA; Trish (Neilan) Hanson of Dows, IA.
Surviving grandchildren are Kari (Kevin) Bell of Nevada, IA; Michael (Lisa) Bryant of Granada Hills, CA; Shannon (Frank) Martinez of Aliso Viejo, CA and Jonna (Rich Saskal) Palmer of Albany, CA.
Surviving great-grandchildren are Hanna, Rebeka, Erik and Marii Bell of Nevada, IA; David, and Sarah Bryant of Granada Hills, CA. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, bothers Carroll and Dale, sisters Norma and Ruth, grandson Erik Jay Hanson, niece Marlys Jean Southard, and son-in-law Neilan Hanson.
Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Jan. 30, 2020