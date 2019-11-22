Home

Valarie Ann (Wilson) Hermsen

Valarie Ann (Wilson) Hermsen Obituary
KEYSTONE: Valerie Ann (Wilson) Hermsen, age 51, died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at her home in Keystone.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone with Pastor B. Andrew Wright officiating. Family interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown. Visitation will be held from 3:00 until 7:00 PM, Tuesday at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone. A memorial fund has been established.

On-line condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Nov. 22, 2019
