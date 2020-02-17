Home

Valetta Mae Lenaburg

Valetta Mae Lenaburg Obituary
ATKINS: Valetta Mae Lenaburg, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her home in Atkins.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. Private family interment will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery, in Rock Island, IL. Friends may call from 5:00 until 7:30 PM on Tuesday, also at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established

Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2020
