ATKINS: Valetta Mae Lenaburg, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her home in Atkins.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th Street) in Vinton. Private family interment will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery, in Rock Island, IL. Friends may call from 5:00 until 7:30 PM on Tuesday, also at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Feb. 17, 2020