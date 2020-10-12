1/1
Viola E (Bramow) Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola E. Thomas, 95, of Clarence, Iowa formerly of Cedar Rapids passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Clarence Nursing Home. A Private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with an 8:30 am to 9 am visitation prior to service. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.

Viola Erna Bramow was born on May 31, 1925; on a farm in Mount Auburn, IA in a tornado, delivered by Dr. Manahan.
Went to country school till 6th grad. 7th and 8th grade at Mt. Auburn and played softball. Went to high school in Vinton. Confirmed in Lutheran Church worked at Cedar Valley Times and then in the Countyhouse records office in Vinton.
On July 4th, 1945 Viola was united in marriage to Robert G. Thomas in the Presbyterian Parsonage in Vinton. In 1947 a daughter Linda was born. Moved to Cedar Rapids in 1955 and joined Kenwood Park Presbyterian Church. A son, Steven was born in 1956. Viola in1966 worked for State Farm Auto Company and then State Farm Fire and Casualty.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 brothers, Robert Bramow and Edward Bramow.

Left to cherish Viola's memories are her children, Linda (Donavon) Freese of Standwood and Steven Thomas of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Mark Freese, Molly (Craig) Hansen and Amy (Shane) Knoche; and six great-grandchildren, Alexis Freese, Eric Hansen, Jason Hansen, Haley Hansen, Madison Knoche and Kaitlyn Knoche.

Memorials maybe directed to Camp Courageous or Clarence Nursing Home in Viola's name.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel
1221 First Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
319-362-1135
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved