Viola E. Thomas, 95, of Clarence, Iowa formerly of Cedar Rapids passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Clarence Nursing Home. A Private Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories with an 8:30 am to 9 am visitation prior to service. Burial will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.
Viola Erna Bramow was born on May 31, 1925; on a farm in Mount Auburn, IA in a tornado, delivered by Dr. Manahan.
Went to country school till 6th grad. 7th and 8th grade at Mt. Auburn and played softball. Went to high school in Vinton. Confirmed in Lutheran Church worked at Cedar Valley Times and then in the Countyhouse records office in Vinton.
On July 4th, 1945 Viola was united in marriage to Robert G. Thomas in the Presbyterian Parsonage in Vinton. In 1947 a daughter Linda was born. Moved to Cedar Rapids in 1955 and joined Kenwood Park Presbyterian Church. A son, Steven was born in 1956. Viola in1966 worked for State Farm Auto Company and then State Farm Fire and Casualty.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 brothers, Robert Bramow and Edward Bramow.
Left to cherish Viola's memories are her children, Linda (Donavon) Freese of Standwood and Steven Thomas of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Mark Freese, Molly (Craig) Hansen and Amy (Shane) Knoche; and six great-grandchildren, Alexis Freese, Eric Hansen, Jason Hansen, Haley Hansen, Madison Knoche and Kaitlyn Knoche.
Memorials maybe directed to Camp Courageous or Clarence Nursing Home in Viola's name.
