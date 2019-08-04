Home

W. Lauren "Bruce" Stark

W. Lauren "Bruce" Stark Obituary
CEDAR RAPIDS: W. Laureen (Bruce) Stark, age 98, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 6:45 PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Phillips Funeral Home Chapel (212 E. 6th St.) in Vinton, followed by a memorial service at 7:00 PM, with Rev. Monica Banks officiating. Private interment will be held at Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Aug. 4, 2019
