Wade Marshall Watson


1959 - 2019
Wade Marshall Watson Obituary
WEST BRANCH – Wade Marshall Watson (60) of West Branch, IA, passed away December 7th, 2019, from complications of an illness.
Wade was born March 21st, 1959, to Winston and Lois Watson. Wade grew up in Vinton, IA, and graduated from Washington High School in 1978.
For the past 15 years, Wade was a professional truck driver, yet he always found time to spend with his nieces and nephews. Wade was a loyal Cub and Hawkeye fan and had a great senseof humor. He loved telling funny stories about his days growing up in Vinton.
Wade is survived by his loving mother, Lois Watson, of Iowa City, sister Wendy Watson of Starwood, IA, sister Lisa (Watson) Sweeting of Iowa City, brother Chip (Donna) Watson of West Branch, youngest sister Erin (Jake) Krehbiel of Waukee, IA, Erin's mother, Nancy Watson, Clear Lake, IA, nieces Betsy, Brook and Isla and nephews Gabriel, Koen and Winston, two wonderful aunts and many cousins.
Wade is preceded in death by his loving father Winston Watson. He will be truly missed by all who knew him and loved him.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in the spring.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Dec. 29, 2019
