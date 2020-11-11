Wanda Mae Noe, 79 of La Porte City, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. She was born on December 19, 1940 in La Porte City the daughter of Elbertus and Manta Catheryn (Blough) Noe. She graduated from La Porte City High School class of 1959.



She had worked for Bunz Implement and Hardware, and also worked as an in-home caregiver. She was a lifelong member of the Brandon United Methodist Church where she was very active and enjoyed teaching Sunday School. Wanda liked to help with community events including B.A.S.H. after school program and lunch in the park, she had also been active at the La Porte City VFW.



Survivors include: 3 brothers; John(Carol) Noe of Brandon, Lawrence (Phyllis) Noe of Independence, and Bruce Noe of Inver Grove Heights, MN; 2 sisters; Donna Weltzin of La Porte City, and Dorothy Van Ree of Independence; a sister-in-law, Sharon Noe of Brandon and many Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, and Great Nephews.



She was preceded in death by: 3 sisters, Eleanor (Melvin) Vogt, Marvel (Virgil) Fulton, and Bonnie Noe; brother Arnold Noe, and 2 brothers-in-law, Franklin Weltzin, and James Van Ree.

