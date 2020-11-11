1/1
Wanda Mae Noe
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Mae Noe, 79 of La Porte City, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. She was born on December 19, 1940 in La Porte City the daughter of Elbertus and Manta Catheryn (Blough) Noe. She graduated from La Porte City High School class of 1959.

She had worked for Bunz Implement and Hardware, and also worked as an in-home caregiver. She was a lifelong member of the Brandon United Methodist Church where she was very active and enjoyed teaching Sunday School. Wanda liked to help with community events including B.A.S.H. after school program and lunch in the park, she had also been active at the La Porte City VFW.

Survivors include: 3 brothers; John(Carol) Noe of Brandon, Lawrence (Phyllis) Noe of Independence, and Bruce Noe of Inver Grove Heights, MN; 2 sisters; Donna Weltzin of La Porte City, and Dorothy Van Ree of Independence; a sister-in-law, Sharon Noe of Brandon and many Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces, and Great Nephews.

She was preceded in death by: 3 sisters, Eleanor (Melvin) Vogt, Marvel (Virgil) Fulton, and Bonnie Noe; brother Arnold Noe, and 2 brothers-in-law, Franklin Weltzin, and James Van Ree.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved