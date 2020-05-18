Warren Marshall Ferguson
1932 - 2020
CEDAR FALLS – Warren Marshall Ferguson, 87, of Cedar Falls died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Western Home Communities Deery Suites.

He was born November 10, 1932 in Shellsburg, Iowa, son of Raymond and Gladys (Sanders) Ferguson. He married Janelle Peterson on March 1, 1953 in Vinton, Iowa. She preceded him in death on November 29, 2019.

He graduated high school in 1952 and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955, stationed in Europe. He then attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) and worked for Martin Bros. in Cedar Falls for 41 years, retiring in January 1995. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.

Survived by: two daughters, Marsha Kane of Marietta, GA, and Rose (Bill Kipp) Ferguson of Freeport, IL; two grandchildren, Aaron (Alishea) Faddis and Adam (Brooke) Faddis; four great-grandchildren, Amelia, Halston, Asa, and Aliza.

Preceded in death by: two brothers and one sister.

Due to the pandemic, a private family service and burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton, where military honors will be conducted by the Iowa Army National Guard. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Richardson Funeral Service (319-266-3525) is assisting the family.

Memorials and condolences may be sent to the family at Warren's home address in Cedar Falls.

Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Warren enjoyed winters in Arizona; walking around the neighborhood; and spending time with family, friends, and neighbors.

Published in Cedar Valley Times on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May 17, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha, Iowa
