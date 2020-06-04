Wayne E Franklin
1933 - 2020
Wayne E. Franklin, 86, of Grand Island, NE passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at CHI-Health St. Francis.

Wayne was born on October 12, 1933 at Shellsburg, IA, son of John and Esther (Baum) Franklin.

Wayne graduated from high school in Brandon, IA. He entered the United States Navy in 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1957. He served for two years on the U.S.S. Columbus and was later stationed at the Naval Base in Boston, MA.

On October 27, 1957 he was united in marriage to Berta Canterbury in Somerville, MA. Following their marriage, they made their home in Cedar Rapids, IA. In 1960, they relocated to Grand Island.

He was employed by Rainbo Bread Company as Plant Superintendent. Wayne was a lifetime member of the VFW and the Platte Duetsche. Wayne was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed attending auctions and traveling to Navy reunions. He had a lifelong passion for riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and rode until he was 80.

He is survived by his son, Randy (Deb) Franklin of Grand Island; daughter, Tami (Jay) Harders of Alda; grandchildren, Danielle (Kyle) Merithew and Ashley (Tim) Dvorak; great grandchildren, Addison and Ryker Merithew; brother, Jack (Eleanor) Franklin of Sydney, MT; sister Carol Lutz of Vinton, IA; special friend, Marlene Spires of Central City; numerous extended family and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Berta; son, Kevin Franklin; brother Vaughn Franklin and brother- in-law, Bob Lutz.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.giallfaiths.com

Published in Cedar Valley Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
