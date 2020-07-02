1/1
Wayne Jacob Wilson
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Wilson, 88, of Denver, Iowa passed away on June 30, 2020 at Unity Point Health – Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Wayne Jacob Wilson was born on February 27, 1932, the son of Clarence Frank and Eliza Mae (Swank) Wilson in LaPorte City, Iowa. He graduated from Urbana High School in 1950. On March 7, 1951, he was united in marriage to Sally Ann Williams in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He served in the US Army Reserve from October 7, 1953 until his discharge on November 1, 1956. Wayne owned and operated the DX Service Station in Denver. He was then a self-employed Harper Brush and Chemical salesman.

He was a member of Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Denver, Denver Lions Club where he served as District Governor for the State of Iowa from 1980-1981, Denver Fire Department and a past Boy Scout Leader. Wayne enjoyed fishing and camping.

Survivors are his wife, Sally Wilson of Denver, Iowa; four sons, Ron (Mary) Wilson of Carson Valley, Nevada, Doug (Amy) Wilson of Waterloo, Iowa, Al (Wendy) Wilson of Denver, Iowa and Don (Phyllis) Wilson of Hobbs, New Mexico; daughter, Linda (Greg) Arvidson of Waverly, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and a sister, Murldene Harmon of Vinton, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dale and Kenneth Wilson and by a sister, Ruth Elofson.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00 at Fairview Cemetery in Denver with Pastor Craig Henderson officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 5th from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Military rites conducted by the Acker Matthias American Legion, Post 653 of Denver. Memorials may be directed to the Wilson family for a later designation. Online condolences for Wayne may be left at www.kaiser-corson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Denver is assisting the Wilson family with arrangements. 319- 984-5379


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Cedar Valley Times on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Homes Inc
110 S State St
Denver, IA 50622
(319) 984-5379
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved