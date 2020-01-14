|
Vinton-Wayne Lee Davis, 71, died Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Hospice of Mercy in Hiawatha.
Honoring Wayne's wishes, services will be private.
Wayne was born February 28, 1948 in Cedar Rapids, the son of Jack and Mary Mounts Davis. He graduated from Prairie High School and attended Kirkwood Community College. He served his country in the Navy, stationed in Vietnam. Wayne worked as a contractor all his life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and being outdoors. He was a member of Blessed Hope Community Church.
He is survived by his wife, Dixie, Vinton; sons, Tracy (Maria) Davis, Vinton, Bryan Davis, Des Moines; daughters, Missy (Josh) Merino, Cedar Rapids, Cyndy Davis, CA, Jacinda (David) Canfield, Branson, MO; brother, Steve (Joanne) Davis, Center Point; sister, Teresa (Rick) Davis, Cedar Rapids; many well-loved grandchildren and great grandchildren and his dog, Beau.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
VanSteenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Wayne and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Jan. 14, 2020