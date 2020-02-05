|
|
|
BLAIRSTOWN: Wayne Thomas Newton, 84, departed this world for heaven on February 4, 2020 at his home in Blairstown.
Funeral services will be on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown with the Rev. Jeffrey Schanbacher officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Blairstown with military honors by the M.J. Kirby American Legion Post #170 of Blairstown. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 9 from 2 PM to 6 PM at Grace Lutheran Church in Blairstown.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Feb. 5, 2020