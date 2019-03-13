Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for .Willard Long. View Sign

Vinton-Willard "Mitch" Long, 70, died peacefully at his home Monday, March 11, 2019 from colon cancer.

A memorial visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home, Vinton. Inurnment at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.

Willard Mitchell Long was born December 3, 1948 in Memphis, TN, the only child of Willard and Sara Simer Long. His family moved to Vinton when Mitch was in junior high and he graduated from Washington High School in Vinton with the class of 1967. He went on to earn a degree in art from Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo. On March 1, 1969 he was united in marriage with Coleen Bruce in Vinton. The couple lived in Vinton and Mitch worked at Hawk Bilt and the Iowa Braille School. Mitch's passion was music and he was in several bands from the age of sixteen. In recent years he owned Music by Mitch, his DJ/Karaoke business. He enjoyed muscle cars, art, collecting guns, going to the casino and playing the lottery but his greatest joy came from his family.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Coleen; sons, Brian (Rachelle) Long, Cambridge, MN and Mike Long, Vinton; three grandchildren, Dakodah, Fallon, Skyler; great granddaughter, Scarlett and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-parents; granddaughter, Katelyn Long; brother-in-law, Norman Bruce; sister-in-law, Jacque Cashman and husband, David.

A memorial fund has been established.

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Mitch and his family.

1212 1st Ave

Vinton , IA 52349

