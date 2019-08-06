Home

Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 CENTER ST
Omaha, NE 68106
(402) 556-2500
William Charles "Bill" Ervin

William Charles "Bill" Ervin Obituary
William "Bill" Charles Ervin, Veteran of the United States Air Force, passed away peacefully on 08/04/2019 in his daughter's home in Myrtle Beach, SC. 
He is preceded in death by his parents, Newell J Ervin and Martha Marie Rommann and his wife Jeanette Ervin. Bill is survived by his siblings Gary Ervin and Pamela Hays; children, Richard Ervin, Paul Ervin and Malinda Stalvey; grandchildren, Caleb, Joshua, Mathew (Stalvey), Michael, Cierra (Ervin): many, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. 
Services will be 10:00 am Monday, August 12, 2019 at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home, 5701 Center St, Omaha, NE 68106. Burial will follow at Westlawn Memorial Park.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on Aug. 6, 2019
