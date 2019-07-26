|
|
GREENEVILLE – William "Bill" Leyden, 80, of Greeneville, passed away at home on July 26, 2019 with his wife at his side.
Born September 3, 1938 in Lone Tree, Iowa, he graduated from Washington High School in Vinton, Iowa in 1956 and enlisted in the United States Navy. He served as a photojournalist, stationed in Brooklyn, New York and Norfolk, Virginia. Upon separation from the service, he attended the University of Iowa. He was the local circulation manager for the Des Moines Register in Fairfield, Iowa, for many years before joining the loss prevention staff for Wal-Mart, and retired in 2004 from the distribution center in Mosheim, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Jones Leyden, as well as daughter Jennifer (Greg) Perry, sons Christian (Rebekah) Leyden and David (Hollie) Leyden, two sisters, Gladys Kelley and Nancy Copeland, grandchildren Audrey (Bud) Morgan, Julia Perry, Isaac Leyden and Matthias Leyden, and one great-granddaughter, Riley Morgan.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Viola Jacobsen Kennett and Andrew Leyden.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Cedar Valley Daily Times on July 26, 2019