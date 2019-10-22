|
VINTON: William Michael Trevey, age 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha.
Michael is what small town love is all about, everyone loved Mike, and he loved each and everyone of us! He spent his days sharing his smile, walking around town collecting cans, riding his bike, laughing, playing lottery, eating, working at Ehlinger's and enjoying the people of his town.
We'll always remember that smile, his kind words, how annoying he got when you gave him cans 1 time, his obsession with lottery, his dance moves at the gas pump when we would play him music, his daily weather forecast along with lots of opinions, his weekly reminder of Wednesday being hump day, how when you offered to do something for him he was sure he supervised the entire time without a moment of silence, how he looked like the wicked witch of the west on his bike, if you honked he waved and hollered hello, but most importantly how much he loved us, looked out for us and helped us. We are all better people for knowing and loving Mike.
He leaves behind his sister, nieces his NorthStar family, his Ehlinger's family and a community who loved him like their own! As well as a million memories that will forever stay close to our hearts and a constant reminder that life is too short! So be kind to everyone, the world would be a better place if we all just lived a little more like Mike.
Peace out Girl Scout
